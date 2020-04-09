Coimbatore

Seshai Paper Mills donates ₹62 lakh

Seshai Paper Mills has contributed ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister relief funds for COVID-19 preventive measures. The employees of the firm have also contributed ₹12 lakh to the relief funds.

K.S. Kasi Viswanathan, Managing Director of Seshai Paper Mills, handed over a cheque of ₹62 lakh to Minister of Electricity P. Thangamani here on Wednesday.

