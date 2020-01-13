Sesame price to remain stable: TNAU

The farm gate price of sesame would be between ₹ 115 and ₹ 120 a kg and remain stable around that price, the Domestic and Export Market Intelligence Cell at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University said.

In Tamil Nadu, the sesame growing areas were Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Thanjavur, Salem, and Cuddalore. The State also received sesame from Andhra Pradesh. This would start sometime in February and the arrival met 30 % of the State's demand.

The demand for gingelly oil, particularly for the oil extracted in the traditional way, had encouraged farmers to take up sesame cultivation, the Cell said. In another report, the Cell said the price of maize would remain around ₹ 1,800 – ₹ 1,900 a quintal as favourable climatic condition and steps taken by maize farmers to counter Fall Army Worm attack would result in good inflow to markets.