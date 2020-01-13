Sesame price to remain stable: TNAU

The farm gate price of sesame would be between ₹ 115 and ₹ 120 a kg and remain stable around that price, the Domestic and Export Market Intelligence Cell at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University said.
In Tamil Nadu, the sesame growing areas were Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Thanjavur, Salem, and Cuddalore. The State also received sesame from Andhra Pradesh. This would start sometime in February and the arrival met 30 % of the State's demand.
The demand for gingelly oil, particularly for the oil extracted in the traditional way, had encouraged farmers to take up sesame cultivation, the Cell said. In another report, the Cell said the price of maize would remain around ₹ 1,800 – ₹ 1,900 a quintal as favourable climatic condition and steps taken by maize farmers to counter Fall Army Worm attack would result in good inflow to markets.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.