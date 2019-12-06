Servo Mechanics Cup cricket tournament selection trials on Saturday

The third edition of the Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament, sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited's SERVO and powered by The Hindu will be held in the city. The selection trials will be held on December 7

The tournament, played with tennis ball, is organised for two-wheeler, four-wheeler and the heavy-duty vehicles mechanics.

The mechanics chosen in the selection trials at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, Avarampalayam Road on December 7 from 8 a.m. onwards.

The selected participants will further be divided into 12 teams of 13 players each. The tournament is expected to be much tougher than the last edition, a release said.

The preliminary rounds of the tournament with eight overs a side and on a round-robin format will be followed by the semi-finals with additional two overs.

The grand finale with twelve overs a side will be played at PSG College of Technology on Avinashi Road.

The prizes are sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, including mementoes to participants at the selection trials.

The top three teams of the tournament will be awarded trophies and cash prizes. For more details, contact: 98840-22168.