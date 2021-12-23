Servo Mechanics Cup cricket tournament selection trials on Dec. 26

The fourth edition of the Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament, sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited and SERVO and powered by The Hindu will be held here next month. The selection trials for this will be held on December 26.

The tournament, played with tennis ball, is organised for two-wheeler, four-wheeler, and the heavy-duty vehicles mechanics.

The selection trial at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, near Nava India Bus Stop, Coimbatore - 641 006 will start at 8 am. Mechanics who qualify from the trials are eligible to play the Servo Mechanics Cup tournament that will be held here on January 8 and 9, 2022.

The selected participants will be divided into 12 teams of 13 players each, a release said.

The preliminary rounds of the tournament with eight overs a side and on a round-robin format will be followed by the semi-finals with additional two overs. The grand finale will be 12 overs a side.

The prizes are sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, including mementoes to participants at the selection trials.

The top three teams of the tournament will be awarded trophies and cash prizes worth more than a lakh. For details, contact: 98840-22168.