Servo Mechanics Cup cricket tournament finals on January 9

Top two teams will be awarded trophies and cash prizes

The finals of the fourth edition of Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament, sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s SERVO and powered by The Hindu, will be held in the city on January 9, 2022.

The tournament, played with tennis ball, is organised for two-wheeler, four-wheeler, and heavy-duty vehicles mechanics. The selection trials was held at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science here on December 26. Mechanics who qualify from the trials will participate in the tournament to be held at PSG Sarvajana Higher Secondary School on January 8 and 9.

H. Karnan, Chief Manager, Lubes- Marketing and Promotions, IOCL said, “It is a one-of-a-kind cricket tournament for mechanics. Twelve teams with 13 members each will be formed. The teams are named after different Servo products. The finals is scheduled for January 9.”

Top two teams of the tournament will be awarded trophies and cash prizes worth more than a lakh. For more details, contact: 98840-22168.