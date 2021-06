Services of special trains extended

Salem

24 June 2021 21:13 IST

The Southern Railway has extended the services of 12 festival special trains till the month of November, a release said.

According to a release, Train No.02646 Kochuveli – Indore Junction weekly festival special train has been extended till November 6, Train no.06072 Tirunelveli – Dadar weekly festival special till November 3, Train No.06071 Dadar – Tirunelveli weekly festival special train till November 4, Train No.06733 Rameswaram – Okha weekly festival special train till November 5.

Train No.06070 Tirunelveli – Bilaspur weekly festival special train, Train No.06077 Coimbatore – Hazrat Nizamuddin weekly festival special train and Train No.06316 Kochuveli – Mysore daily festival special train have been extended till November 7. Train No.06315 Mysore – Kochuveli daily festival special train, Train No.02645 Indore Jn. – Kochuveli weekly festival special train till November 8. Train No.06734 Okha – Rameswaram weekly festival special train and Train No.06069 Bilaspur – Tirunelveli weekly festival special train till November 9. Train No.06078 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Coimbatore weekly festival special train till November 10, a release said.

