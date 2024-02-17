GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Services of medical staff on Leprosy awareness fecilitated

February 17, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K.M Sarayu felicitated medical and non-medical personnel who spearheaded the recently concluded leprosy awareness campaign here on Saturday.

Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign, a nationwide awareness campaign on leprosy, held camps inside government hospitals, private hospitals, public places, schools, colleges, and bus stands. According to the district administration, two persons were identified with leprosy symptoms during the course of the campaign and were put on treatment.

The district administration also felicitated A.Vimala Sargunan, skin specialist, Karuppusamy, a medical staff of the upgraded government primary health centre, Hosur, and Subramani a non-medical superintendent of Barur Government Primary Health Centre, in recognition of their work during the fortnight-long campaign.

