Services of contract nurses extended by three more months

Twenty-four hours after receiving termination letters citing the end of the contract period, 20 nurses, who had staffed the COVID-19 wards during the second wave in the various taluk hospitals, were promised reinstatement by the district administration.

However, the promise of reinstatement came after a protest by the young nurses, a majority of them women.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a group of nurses, who were attached to the various taluk hospitals that included the taluk hospitals in Denkanikottai, Uthangarai, Bargur, Pochampali, Hosur and Mathur arrived at the Collectorate alleging unfair termination by the administration in violation of the Health Minister’s assurance of extension of tenure up to December.

The nurses were part of the contract recruitments made under the Collector’s order in May, during the peak of COVID-19 second wave.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sowmya (name changed), said, the nurses were told that their services were terminated on Tuesday, without any prior notice. Though the contract period was only for three months, the nurses had made a representation to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, and were assured that their services will be extended till December, she said. All the aggrieved nurses said that their services during COVID-19 had not been accounted for, and most of them, who are young mothers, had risked their lives being on the forefront unlike the permanent doctors and nurses.

However, on Tuesday, the nurses were told that their services were terminated at the lapse of the 90-day contract of employment. The nurses were also paid stipend for only one-and-a-half months and the remaining pay was pending with the administration. They had also cited a circular of the Department of Public Health to joint directors advising extension of services of nurses for an additional six months.

Earlier when contacted, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said no extension was possible since there was no requirement for them with the fall in COVID-19 cases. “However, they will be given priority if there are recruitments in the future.”

Asked about the stipend arrears, the Collector said the funds were awaited and will be cleared within four days.

However, an hour later, Dr. Reddy, citing talks with the government, reversed the termination notice and ordered for reinstatement through a fresh contract for another three months. “The government has allowed for extension of the services of the nurses,” he said.