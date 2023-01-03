Services of Coimbatore - Jabalpur trains extended

January 03, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The services of two weekly special trains between Coimbatore Junction and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh have been extended, the Railways said on Tuesday.

The two trains run via Palakkad, Shoranur, Mangalore Junction, Madgaon, Panvel and Itarsi.

The release said, the Jabalpur – Coimbatore Junction Weekly Special Train (02198) will leave Jabalpur on Fridays from January 6 to March 31 and the Coimbatore Junction – Jabalpur Weekly Special Train (02197) will leave Coimbatore Junction on Mondays from January 9 to April 3.