Service period of weekly special train between Coimbatore and Barauni extended

Weekly Special Trains are being operated between Coimbatore – Barauni (in Bihar) to cater to the extra rush of passengers. The service period of these special trains has been extended.

Train No.06059 Coimbatore Jn. – Barauni Jn. train will leave Coimbatore at 11.50 hrs on Tuesdays from September 10 to November 26 (12 services) to reach Barauni 14.30 hrs on Thursdays. Train No.06060 Barauni Jn. – Coimbatore Jn. train will leave Barauni at 23.45 hrs on Fridays from September 13 to November 29 (12 services) to reach Coimbatore at 03.45 hrs on Mondays.

The train would have stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Nawagaon, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Barakar, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha and Kiul. Train timings at railway stations in Salem Division: Train No.06059 Coimbatore Jn. – Barauni Jn. (on Tuesdays) Tiruppur – 12.40 / 12.43 hrs; Erode – 13.35 / 13.40 hrs; Salem Jn – 14.47 / 14.50 hrs; Jolarpettai – 16.45 / 17.00 hrs.

Train No.06060 Barauni Jn. – Coimbatore Jn. (on Sundays) Jolarpettai – 21.55 / 22.05 hrs; Salem Jn – 23.40 / 23.42 hrs;(On Mondays) Erode – 01.00 / 01.05 hrs; Tiruppur – 01.43 / 01.45 hrs.