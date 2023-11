Service period of Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam Weekly Special train extended till Dec. 25

November 27, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

COIMBATORE The Southern Railway has announced extension of the service period of the weekly special trains between Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam, operated on Sundays/ Mondays till December 25.

The Tirunelveli – Mettupalayam Weekly Special Train (No. 06030) departs at 7 p.m. on Sundays and reach Mettupalayam at 7.30 a.m. the following day.

The Mettupalayam – Tirunelveli weekly special train (No. 06029) starts from Mettupalayam at 7.45 p.m. on Mondays and reaches Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. the following day, a press release said.

Composition: AC 2- Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, General Second Class & Luggage-cum-brake van Coaches.

Stoppages for the train have been scheduled at Cheranmahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Kizhakadaiyam, Pavurchatram, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalaipettai, Pollachi, Kinattukkadavu, Podanur and Coimbatore Junction.

