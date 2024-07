Service extended for special trains between Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra

The service period of special trains being operated between Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra has been extended till September.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.07189 Nanded – Erode Weekly Special Train, leaving Nanded at 2.20 p.m. on Fridays and reaching Erode at 2 p.m. on Saturdays, will run from July 5 to September 27.

Likewise, Train No.07190 Erode – Nanded Weekly Special Train will leave Erode at 5.15 a.m. on Sundays from July 7 to September 29 to reach Nanded at 7.30 a.m. on Mondays. Train No. 07189 will arrive at Salem on Saturdays at 12.48 p.m. and depart at 12.50 p.m., while Train No. 07190 will arrive at Salem on Sundays at 6.12 a.m. and depart at 6.15 a.m., the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.