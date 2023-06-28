Service extended for special trains between Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra

June 28, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The service period of special trains being operated between Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra has been extended.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.07189 Nanded – Erode Weekly Special Train will leave Nanded at 2.20 p.m. on Fridays from July 7 to August 28 to reach Erode at 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Likewise, Train No.07190 Erode – Nanded Weekly Special Train will leave Erode at 5.15 a.m. on Sundays from July 9 to August 27 to reach Nanded at 7.30 a.m. on Mondays. The train services are being run from April 21 and currently the services were extended, the release added.

