HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Service extended for special trains between Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra

June 28, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 The service period of special trains being operated between Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra has been extended. 

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.07189 Nanded – Erode Weekly Special Train will leave Nanded at 2.20 p.m. on Fridays from July 7 to August 28 to reach Erode at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. 

Likewise, Train No.07190 Erode – Nanded Weekly Special Train will leave Erode at 5.15 a.m. on Sundays from July 9 to August 27 to reach Nanded at 7.30 a.m. on Mondays. The train services are being run from April 21 and currently the services were extended, the release added. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.