Service extended for Erode-Nanded special trains

April 06, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ERODE

The service period of special trains connecting Erode and Nanded in Maharashtra has been extended till June.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.07189 Nanded – Erode Weekly Special Train, leaving Nanded at 2.20 p.m. on Fridays and reaching Erode at 2 p.m. on Saturdays, will run from April 5 to June 28.

Likewise, Train No. 07190 Erode – Nanded Weekly Special Train will leave Erode at 5.15 a.m. on Sundays from April 7 to June 30 to reach Nanded at 7.30 a.m. on Mondays. Train No. 07189 will arrive at Salem on Saturdays at 12.48 p.m. and depart at 12.50 p.m., while Train No. 07190 will arrive at Salem on Sundays at 6.12 a.m. and depart at 6.15 a.m., the release added.