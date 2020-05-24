Service by appointments in Salem

After over two months, salons and beauty parlours within the Corporation limits opened on Sunday with many hair dressers began their business on appointment basis thus discouraging walk-ins.

Salons and beauty parlours remained closed for over two months due to the nationwide lockdown. Many hair dressers followed precautionary measures.

Kandhasami, a hair stylist near Mannakadu, said, “the salon is being disinfected often and customers are allowed inside only after hand wash. The equipment is sterilised and disinfected before being used for a customer. Customers are allowed only based on appointments and walk-ins are discouraged. They are advised to use masks. Hair dressers also use masks and gloves while providing the services.”

Operators of a premium salon in the city said that services are offered only based on appointments and they have removed two chairs from a room of four to ensure personal distance. They said that services like hair wash are not provided and usage of masks is mandatory. They said that they disinfect the space once in two hours, temperatures of staff are checked and gadgets are disinfected and sterilised before every use.

M.Munusami, State president of the Tamil Nadu Hair Dressers’ Union, said that though salons have started functioning, there still seems to be a concern among public about availing the services. “There is still some amount of fear in the minds of public. All salons have been advised to be disinfected regularly and barbers have been asked to wear masks and gloves while serving customers. We are thinking of using disposable items for customers here after and this may reflect in costs as well”, he said.

A.Vanitha from All India Hair and Beauty Association, who runs a wellness spa, said that only essentials services like hair dying, hair cuts are being provided and services like massaging has been temporarily stopped. She said that they advise only those who are availing services to visit the parlour and their temperatures are checked. Services are offered only on appointment basis, she said.