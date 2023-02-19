Server failure holds up payment of property tax as assessees complain they are unable to pay their dues through the website

February 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

The server failure of the corporation portal for online payment of tax has caused inconvenience to assessees in filing their property tax. They complain that they are unable to pay their dues. This had resulted in tax payers rushing to various collection centres across the city. Long queues were witnessed at various centres. The online payment has limited options for the transaction and changes cannot be done on the portal, assessees claim. They said the centralised system — only State Departments can approve changes or rectify portal glitches — must be changed.

President of Citizen’s Voice Coimbatore C.M. Jayaraman said: “due to the reclassification of ward numbers, many who are not deft with the system may have to come to the centres to understand the changes. The approach must be simple.”

“Many out of Coimbatore, elderly and limited accessibilities would not be able to physically come to the centres. This process is not only tedious but also nullifies the need for an easy-access website,” he added.

Secretary of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause K. Kathirmathiyon said, “Apart from server issues, the taxpayers are instructed to physically be present at the centres to clear their queries, raise objections or avail of changes or corrections in their name, phone number and permanent address.”

“The officials at the centres claim that since this is a centralised process for the entire State, the requests will be forwarded to authorities in Chennai and changes will be made after affirmation from there. If the power is assigned to the Corporation Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner here, it would be more efficient,” he said.

“Moreover, the system does not support Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments. Paying bills for Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was made much simpler with the UPI option, as we also receive immediate confirmation,” he stated.

A taxpayer at Ramanathapuram, requesting on condition of anonymity, said the token system in the centres is not followed and people are asked to line up, and only based on this, the services are rendered. This renders the token machines to be redundant, the resident added.

An official in the Revenue Department of the Corporation stated that there have been server issues and reports have been sent to the main office in Chennai. “The glitches are handled and rectified usually in an hour. The changes to be made in documents have to be addressed by the authorities in Chennai and they are done within five to seven days maximum.”

“We have requested to localise the administration of such issues and the Commissioner had assured to look into it,” the officials stated.