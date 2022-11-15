Serious Crime Squad seizes 80 sovereigns from jewellery shop in Udhagamandalam

November 15, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Serious Crime Squad of the Coimbatore City Police raiding a jewellery shop at main bazaar in Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The Serious Crime Squad (SCS) of the Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday searched Lakshmi Jewellery in Udhagamandalam town and seized 80 sovereigns of gold ornaments as part of the investigation into a cheating case.

Police sources said that the City Crime Branch, Coimbatore, had registered a cheating case against S. Mukeshkumar of Lakshmi Diamonds, R.S. Puram, his brother S. Mageshkumar of Lakshmi Jewellery, Ooty, and their father Subash in August 2018 based on a complaint lodged by B. Sabarinathan, manager at Sri Sabari Jewellers at Raja Street in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Subash and his sons had bought 892.55 grams of jewellery from Sabarinathan in January 2018 on the pretext of delivering ornaments for a wedding. They allegedly promised to make the payment after the wedding. The accused returned 281 grams of ornaments to Sabarinathan in February 2018 and promised to return the remaining 611.23 grams soon. Though Mr. Sabarinathan demanded the accused to return the remaining jewellery or pay its value ₹ 22.29 lakh, they failed, said the police.

Sources added that Mukeshkumar and Subash were arrested two months ago, while Mageshkumar obtained anticipatory bail. Mukeshkumar and Subash were released on bail a few days ago.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police sources added that the SCS police team searched the jewellery showroom in Ooty on Tuesday after obtaining permission from a court in Coimbatore. The police team seized 80 sovereigns of ornaments and ₹ 42,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US