Serious Crime Squad seizes 80 sovereigns from jewellery shop in Udhagamandalam

November 15, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Serious Crime Squad (SCS) of the Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday searched Lakshmi Jewellery in Udhagamandalam town and seized 80 sovereigns of gold ornaments as part of the investigation into a cheating case.

Police sources said that the City Crime Branch, Coimbatore, had registered a cheating case against S. Mukeshkumar of Lakshmi Diamonds, R.S. Puram, his brother S. Mageshkumar of Lakshmi Jewellery, Ooty, and their father Subash in August 2018 based on a complaint lodged by B. Sabarinathan, manager at Sri Sabari Jewellers at Raja Street in Coimbatore.

According to the police, Subash and his sons had bought 892.55 grams of jewellery from Sabarinathan in January 2018 on the pretext of delivering ornaments for a wedding. They allegedly promised to make the payment after the wedding. The accused returned 281 grams of ornaments to Sabarinathan in February 2018 and promised to return the remaining 611.23 grams soon. Though Mr. Sabarinathan demanded the accused to return the remaining jewellery or pay its value ₹ 22.29 lakh, they failed, said the police.

Sources added that Mukeshkumar and Subash were arrested two months ago, while Mageshkumar obtained anticipatory bail. Mukeshkumar and Subash were released on bail a few days ago.

Police sources added that the SCS police team searched the jewellery showroom in Ooty on Tuesday after obtaining permission from a court in Coimbatore. The police team seized 80 sovereigns of ornaments and ₹ 42,000.

