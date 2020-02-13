Serial blasts anniversary: security to be stepped up

The police have planned extensive security arrangements in the city on Friday in view of the 22nd anniversary of the Coimbatore serial blasts.

Apart from the city and rural police, additional strength from other districts, armed reserve police and Rapid Action Force will also be roped in for the bandobust.

Security personnel will be deployed in public places like railway stations and bus stands, malls, shopping complexes, theatres, major Central and State Government offices, places of worship and communally sensitive areas.

Sources said that Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) is expected to camp in Coimbatore to oversee the security and surveillance arrangements.

They said that Coimbatore city police were planning to deploy around 2,000 personnel including strength from the armed reserve police other than an equal number of deployment by the rural police.