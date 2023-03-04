ADVERTISEMENT

Septuagenarian gets life term for sexual assault in Salem

March 04, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 74-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl, here on Saturday.

According to the police, G. Selvaraj of Attur ran a petty shop in the locality. On November 8, 2020, when an eight-year-old girl of the same locality came to his shop to buy chocolate, he sexually assaulted her. Her parents lodged a complaint with the Attur All Women Police. The police registered a case under Sections 363, 366, 342, and 506 (i) of the IPC and under Sections 5 (m) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.

The case trial was held at the Special Court for the trial of POCSO Act cases in the Salem District Court complex. On Saturday, the court sentenced Selvaraj to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹11,000 on him. The accused was remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison.

