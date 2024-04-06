Separated elephant calf reunited with mother in Coimbatore

April 06, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

On Saturday morning, a three-month-old male elephant calf was discovered abandoned near a gas godown area within the Periyanaickenpalayam range and was escorted by a field team to its mother at a short distance, amid trumpeting by the members of the herd.

Upon receiving a flash report of the incident, authorities at the Divisional Forest Office (DFO) in Coimbatore, along with the Conservator of Forest and Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), were informed. A specialised elephant tracking team from the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve was enlisted to aid in the rescue operation.

Under the supervision of the forest veterinary officer in Coimbatore, the rescued calf received immediate attention, including monitoring and nourishment with tender coconut water, glucose, and lactogen.

Subsequently, three teams comprising field staff from the Periyanaickenpalayam range, Coimbatore range, and ATR elephant tracking staff were deployed to locate the whereabouts of the elephant herd. After an extensive search effort, a herd consisting of four female adults and one juvenile elephant was identified near Puliyanthoppu Saragam of Naickenpalayam south beat.

In a heartening turn of events, the rescued calf was successfully reunited with its herd around 6. p.m. The reunion was met with acceptance, as the calf was embraced back into the fold of the elephant family. To ensure the well-being of the reunited calf, ongoing monitoring efforts are being undertaken by the teams.

