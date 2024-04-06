GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Separated elephant calf reunited with mother in Coimbatore

April 06, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

On Saturday morning, a three-month-old male elephant calf was discovered abandoned near a gas godown area within the Periyanaickenpalayam range and was escorted by a field team to its mother at a short distance, amid trumpeting by the members of the herd.

Upon receiving a flash report of the incident, authorities at the Divisional Forest Office (DFO) in Coimbatore, along with the Conservator of Forest and Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), were informed. A specialised elephant tracking team from the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve was enlisted to aid in the rescue operation.

Under the supervision of the forest veterinary officer in Coimbatore, the rescued calf received immediate attention, including monitoring and nourishment with tender coconut water, glucose, and lactogen.

Subsequently, three teams comprising field staff from the Periyanaickenpalayam range, Coimbatore range, and ATR elephant tracking staff were deployed to locate the whereabouts of the elephant herd. After an extensive search effort, a herd consisting of four female adults and one juvenile elephant was identified near Puliyanthoppu Saragam of Naickenpalayam south beat.

In a heartening turn of events, the rescued calf was successfully reunited with its herd around 6. p.m. The reunion was met with acceptance, as the calf was embraced back into the fold of the elephant family. To ensure the well-being of the reunited calf, ongoing monitoring efforts are being undertaken by the teams.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / wildlife / nature / wildlife / forests / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.