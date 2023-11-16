HamberMenu
Separate stall for authors from Salem at the book fair: Collector

November 16, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam has said that a separate stall will be provided to the authors who belong to Salem district at the Salem Book Fair.

The Collector said that the Salem Book Fair will be held from November 21 to December 3 at the Corporation grounds near the Salem New Bus Stand. More than 250 bookstalls will be set up at the venue. Steps have been taken to release the new books of writers from Salem district at the book fair. Writers whose books are ready for release shall register their works with the Salem District Central Library, the Collector added.

Writers from the district who released their books individually or through publications shall display their books at the stall. They have to hand over 25 copies of the book to the Salem District Central Library and register their names. After the conclusion of the book fair, the unsold books will be returned to them through the district library, Mr. Karmegam added..

