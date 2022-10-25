Coimbatore

SEP committee meeting in Coimbatore on October 29

The high-level committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to formulate the State Education Policy headed by retired High Court judge D. Murugesan will hold a consultation meeting at the zonal level at the Collectorate on October 29. Educationalists, teachers, retired teachers, students, parents, NGOs and the public in the Coimbatore district can submit their suggestions on October 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palanigounder Higher Secondary School, Pollachi, or Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Raja Street, Coimbatore, said Collector G.S. Sameeran in a statement.

