Senthilbalaji inspects water scheme in Coimbatore after CM’s inauguration

The State Government was committed to supplying drinking water once in two days to people in Coimbatore, Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji said here on Saturday after inspecting the combined drinking water supply scheme that the Chief Minister had inaugurated through video conferencing.

A release from the district administration said the scheme with River Aliyar as water source would take care of the drinking water needs of the people in Pollachi North, Pollachi South and Kinathukadavu Panchayat Unions.

The river water would flow to 212 rural habitations in the three unions, he said and added that the Government had implemented the scheme at ₹69.31 crore.

In the intermediate stage in 2035, the scheme would help 70,000 people get 4.03 million litres a day and in the ultimate stage in 2050, 85,000 people would get 4.92 million litres of water a day.

The scheme drew water from the well near River Aliyar that was already being used for the scheme used to supply water to Pollachi and Gudimangalam. The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board that implemented the scheme would take the water to a treatment plant and from there to 14 pumping stations, of which five were new.

The Board pumped water from the 14 stations to 212 overhead tanks, of which 51 were new, to distribute the water, the release quoting the Minister said and added that the scheme would help the residents in the three unions get water throughout the day.

The Minister further said that the district administration headed by the Collector had held a meeting with the Board officials to draw plans to identify and implement schemes so that people across the district received water once in two days.

During the Minister’s inspection, Collector G.S. Sameeran, Sub-Collector, Pollachi, Thakare Subham Dnyandeorao and other officials were present.