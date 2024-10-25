ADVERTISEMENT

Senthil Balaji flags off TNSTC’S 24 ultra low-floor luxury buses in Coimbatore

Published - October 25, 2024 08:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Senthil Balaji flagging off ultra low-floor buses at TNSTC’s Karumathampatti branch in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Twenty-four ultra low-floor luxury buses were put to operation by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore Ltd., on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji flagged off the bus services at TNSTC’s Karumathampatti branch, in the presence of District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran and senior officials of the transport corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24 buses out of 100 sanctioned for Coimbatore have been put to operation in the first phase, Mr. Balaji said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The services are to be operated in the undermentioned routes: Ukkadam-Somanur - five services (90A), Ukkadam-Tamil Nadu Engineering College - one service (90/90A), Gandhipuram-Somanur - five services (20A), Gandipuram-Somanur one service (40A/ 20A), Gandhipuram-Thudiyalur - six services (111 and 111A) Gandhipuram-Walayar - four services (96), and Gandhipuram-Velanthavalam - two services (48 and 48A).

The bus with floor at a height of just 300 mm for the convenience of senior citizens and differently-abled people is fitted with air suspension system at both front and rear. Announcements of stoppages, auto-gear shifting, and provision for entry and exit of wheelchair-bound passengers constitute the notable features.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US