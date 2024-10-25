GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senthil Balaji flags off TNSTC’S 24 ultra low-floor luxury buses in Coimbatore

Published - October 25, 2024 08:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Senthil Balaji flagging off ultra low-floor buses at TNSTC’s Karumathampatti branch in Coimbatore on Friday.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Senthil Balaji flagging off ultra low-floor buses at TNSTC’s Karumathampatti branch in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Twenty-four ultra low-floor luxury buses were put to operation by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore Ltd., on Friday.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji flagged off the bus services at TNSTC’s Karumathampatti branch, in the presence of District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran and senior officials of the transport corporation.

The 24 buses out of 100 sanctioned for Coimbatore have been put to operation in the first phase, Mr. Balaji said.

The services are to be operated in the undermentioned routes: Ukkadam-Somanur - five services (90A), Ukkadam-Tamil Nadu Engineering College - one service (90/90A), Gandhipuram-Somanur - five services (20A), Gandipuram-Somanur one service (40A/ 20A), Gandhipuram-Thudiyalur - six services (111 and 111A) Gandhipuram-Walayar - four services (96), and Gandhipuram-Velanthavalam - two services (48 and 48A).

The bus with floor at a height of just 300 mm for the convenience of senior citizens and differently-abled people is fitted with air suspension system at both front and rear. Announcements of stoppages, auto-gear shifting, and provision for entry and exit of wheelchair-bound passengers constitute the notable features.

