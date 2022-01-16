Senthamangalam Sub-Inspector suspended over death of accused

SALEM

16 January 2022

VCK had alleged that the victim was beaten to death in police station and sought action under SC/ST Act

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Senthamangalam police station in Namakkal district has been suspended from service following the death of a man, who was detained in a case.

Based on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police of Namakkal district, Najmal Hoda, Commissioner of Police, Salem city, who holds additional charge as DIG of police, Salem range, issued an order placing A. Chandran under suspension with effect from January 15. The order did not explain the charges against him, but said an inquiry was conducted into the “grave charges against the SI” and he was placed under suspension from service with immediate effect in public interest.

On January 11, the Senthamangalam police registered a theft case against Prabakaran, 45, of Karuppur and his wife Hamsala, 40, and arrested them. While Prabakaran was lodged at a sub-jail in Namakkal, his wife was lodged at Salem Central Prison. On January 12, Prabakaran fell ill and he was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Namakkal and later shifted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. But, he died later.

Claiming that Prabakaran was beaten to death while in the custody of Senthamangalam police station, relatives and members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a road block near Collectorate. They demanded registration of a case under the SC/ST Act, 1989, against the police personnel and demanded their arrest. They refused to receive the body and continued their protest.

On Sunday, the order copy placing Chandran under suspension was shown to the relatives after which they received the body and left Salem GH in the morning. A police source said that a suspension order was also issued to another SI Poongodi. Namakkal SP was directed to issue suspension order for Kulandaivel, a head constable.