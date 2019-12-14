Sensitive booths identified for local body elections

Of the 1,520 polling booths in Coimbatore district, 130 booths have been identified as sensitive for the local body elections.

“Based on meetings with Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, this number might alter slightly,” Collector K. Rajamani said.

Presence of a micro-observer and additional police forces along with CCTV surveillance would be ensured in these sensitive booths, he said. Ahead of the elections, 18 flying squads were formed across Coimbatore district to monitor the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The Collector said the flying squads would be under the supervision of the respective Tahsildars and police officers. Each squad would have three to four members. However, no static surveillance teams were formed for the local body elections, he said.

For every two blocks, three flying squads would individually work in eight-hour shifts to maintain round-the-clock vigilance. With 12 Blocks present in Coimbatore district, there would be a total of 18 flying squads, Mr. Rajamani said.

Nominations

Coimbatore district saw a major increase in the number of nominations filed on Friday.

Election officials said that 1,525 nominations were filed for the post of ward members of village panchayats, 316 for presidents of village panchayats, 135 for ward members of panchayat unions and 18 nominations were filed for the post of ward members of district panchayat.

There were a total of 1,994 nominations on Friday, as opposed to 282 nominations filed on Thursday.

So far, Coimbatore district has seen the filing of 2,864 nominations, according to officials.