Sensitising school students to road safety rules yields results: Tiruppur police

December 19, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The strategy of the Tiruppur City Police to sensitise school students to road safety rules seems to be delivering the outcome along intended lines.

School students, in the wake of the awareness initiatives, are doing their part by prevailing upon their families and relatives to comply with the safety rules, according to Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinapu. There had been a noticeable improvement in compliance and a decline in the rate of road accidents, he said.

Teeming with industries, the city and peripheries account for a large number of two-wheelers utilised by lakhs of workers. While the vehicle number keeps rising by leaps and bounds, there is not much that the authorities are able to do to spruce up the road infrastructure, particularly at the locations identified as accident hotspots, including Gandhinagar Junction, Thaneerpandal bus stop, Anaipudur Bus Stop and Kumar Nagar Signal.

During September-October, the Tiruppur Road Safety Committee and StartupTN conducted Road Safety Ideathon 2023, to generate innovative solutions for road safety from startups, students and citizens. The event on the theme: Accident-free Tiruppur - Zero Accidents and Happy Lives, entailed attractive cash awards. The exercise was meant to identify the major accident-prone spots and understanding the contributing factors for effective intervention.

The participants pointed out that inadequacy of signage and pedestrian facilities, and shortcomings in road design also were causative factors for accidents, while emphasising on effective enforcement of the traffic rules among drivers, pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Yi Clubs in colleges also conduct awareness programmes for school students. In one such event during this year, the Yi Club of KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology educated students about the consequences of road accidents and apprised them about the rules and regulations related to road safety, such as traffic signals, speed limits, seat belt usage, and on being vigilant while walking on the road, crossing the road, and cycling. Interactive sessions were conducted to engage the students through quiz contests, and role-plays.

