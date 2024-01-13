ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Railway official inspects Signal and Telecommunication workshop at Podanur

January 13, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer of Southern Railway G. Santhiram carried out inspection of the Signal and Telecommunication workshop at Podanur on Friday.

Accompanied by G. Rajasekaran, Chief Workshop Manager, Podanur, Mr. Santhiram inaugurated the newly-designed operating panel for the Electrically Operated Lifting Barrier Gate. He also released the 500th Electrically Operated Lifting Barrier Gate, and the 400th Tokenless Block Instrument with Universal Fail Safe Instrument, on the occasion.

Later, Mr. Santhiram determined the improvements made to LED light for GRS apparatus case, Voice Recorder Alarm for Panel / Block Instrument, Modified Tools Bag for Point Machine, and New Tool Bag for Signal Technicians.

The senior official also witnessed the Pongal festivities encompassing traditional sports such as Silambattam, Uriyadi, bullock cart rides, and cultural programmes on the occasion.

