GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior Railway official inspects Signal and Telecommunication workshop at Podanur

January 13, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer of Southern Railway G. Santhiram carried out inspection of the Signal and Telecommunication workshop at Podanur on Friday.

Accompanied by G. Rajasekaran, Chief Workshop Manager, Podanur, Mr. Santhiram inaugurated the newly-designed operating panel for the Electrically Operated Lifting Barrier Gate. He also released the 500th Electrically Operated Lifting Barrier Gate, and the 400th Tokenless Block Instrument with Universal Fail Safe Instrument, on the occasion.

Later, Mr. Santhiram determined the improvements made to LED light for GRS apparatus case, Voice Recorder Alarm for Panel / Block Instrument, Modified Tools Bag for Point Machine, and New Tool Bag for Signal Technicians.

The senior official also witnessed the Pongal festivities encompassing traditional sports such as Silambattam, Uriyadi, bullock cart rides, and cultural programmes on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.