Senior officials become target of Facebook cloning scam

COIMBATORE

01 July 2021 00:17 IST

Public servants, governmental officials, politicians and senior executives of companies are becoming easy targets of Facebook cloning scam wherein attackers create a duplicate profile of the original user and seek money from the user’s friends through Facebook Messenger app.

In one of the instances, Facebook friends of a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Coimbatore received messages from a fake profile of the officer, requesting money for emergency. Some of the friends of the DSP who figured out that it was a scam immediately alerted the officer.

Fraudsters who involve in the scam recently created a fake profile of former Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, following which he posted screenshots of messages sent from the fake profile to his friends seeking money. Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan posted on Facebook that he lodged a complaint with the police reporting the cloning.

Latest to the list of targets was a senior official of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department whose fake profile was cloned by fraudsters.

A journalist, who is a Facebook friend of the official, got a friend request from the cloned profile. The journalist could figure out that it was a fake account as he was aware about the scam and the official was already a Facebook friend of his.

“I accepted the friend’s request just to learn about the modus operandi. I got a message from the cloned profile asking for money immediately after I accepted the friend request,” said the journalist.

By this time, the IFS officer had also come to know about the cloned profile of his and he sounded an alert through a Facebook post. As per his post, one of his cousins fell into the trap of the cheaters.

According to officials with the Cyber Cell, fraudsters create a fake profile by downloading the profile picture and wall picture of the targeted user. Then they identify the friends of the user from his or her friends list and send friend requests or direct messages through the Messenger app. The money is usually sought as an emergency requirement through online payment modes.

“Limiting the access to the profile only to friends by activating the ‘Lock Your Profile’ option can prevent incidents of cloning to an extent. Unknown users will not be able to access the profile photo and friends list when this option is activated. If the user does not wish to lock the profile, he or she can hide the friends list by changing the settings,” said V. Nirmala, inspector of Cyber Cell, Coimbatore City Police.