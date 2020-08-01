Senior neurologist M.B. Pranesh dies of COVID-19

Coimbatore

01 August 2020 23:27 IST

Senior neurologist from Coimbatore M.B. Pranesh (83), who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, died in the early hours of Saturday.

People close to Dr. Pranesh said that he was undergoing treatment at PSG Hospitals for about a week.

Sources with the hospital said that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He also suffered from bronchial asthma, they said.

Dr. Pranesh did his MBBS, MD and DM from Madras Medical College. He worked at the Department of Neurology at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital till his retirement as professor.

Post retirement, he worked as the Head of the Department of Neurology at KG Hospital for nine years and held the same post at the PSG Hospitals from 2004 to 2018.

Many doctors from Coimbatore recalled him as a great clinician and teacher.

Indian Medical Association (IMA), Coimbatore branch president C. P. Shanmugasundaram condoled his death. IMA branch secretary M. Doraikannan said that Dr. Pranesh’s biggest asset was over 1,000 doctors whom he taught and trained.

As an author, he wrote in several medical journals and research publications.

Dr. Pranesh is survived by wife Indira, retired professor of the Department of Pathology at CMCH, daughter Bhawani and son Ananth.