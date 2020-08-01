Senior neurologist M.B. Pranesh dies of COVID-19

Senior neurologist from Coimbatore M.B. Pranesh (83), who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, died in the early hours of Saturday.
People close to Dr. Pranesh said that he was undergoing treatment at PSG Hospitals for about a week.
Sources with the hospital said that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He also suffered from bronchial asthma, they said.
Dr. Pranesh did his MBBS, MD and DM from Madras Medical College. He worked at the Department of Neurology at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital till his retirement as professor.
Post retirement, he worked as the Head of the Department of Neurology at KG Hospital for nine years and held the same post at the PSG Hospitals from 2004 to 2018.
Many doctors from Coimbatore recalled him as a great clinician and teacher.
Indian Medical Association (IMA), Coimbatore branch president C. P. Shanmugasundaram condoled his death. IMA branch secretary M. Doraikannan said that Dr. Pranesh’s biggest asset was over 1,000 doctors whom he taught and trained.
As an author, he wrote in several medical journals and research publications.
Dr. Pranesh is survived by wife Indira, retired professor of the Department of Pathology at CMCH, daughter Bhawani and son Ananth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath