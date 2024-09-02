ADVERTISEMENT

Senior lawyer Gnanabharathi dies, body donated to ESI Hospital, Coimbatore

Updated - September 02, 2024 10:13 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 10:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Senior lawyer C. Gnanabharathi who died in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Coimbatore-based senior lawyer C. Gnanabharathi passed away on Monday following a brief illness. Aged 77, Gnanabharathi had been undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

A resident of Navavur junction near Vadavalli, Gnanabharathi practised in the Combined court complex, Coimbatore, for five decades since 1974 and shined as a sought-after criminal lawyer. Before becoming a lawyer, he had a stint as a journalist with ‘Theekathir’, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tamil Nadu, where he started his career as a sub-editor in 1969. He also worked in leftist literary magazine ‘Semmalar’.

A hardcore communist, Gnanabharathi was a multi-faceted personality, who also penned several short stories.

M. Raveendran (second left), Dean of the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, handing over a certificate to the daughter and son of lawyer C. Gnanabharathi after receiving his body on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As per his wish, the family handed over his body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, for education and research on Monday evening. Hospital’s Dean M. Raveendran and staff received the body after paying respects. He is survived by wife, son and daughter.

