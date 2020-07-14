Senior health official tests positive

Joint Director for Health Services, Tiruppur district, G. Shanthi was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The 53-year-old official had fever and did not report to work for three days at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.
Her swab sample was lifted on Monday, hospital sources told The Hindu. Following confirmation on Tuesday that she tested positive, Ms. Shanthi was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore, the sources said.
12 more cases
Tiruppur district saw 12 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to 319. Among the positive cases was a 45-year-old man with the Fire and Rescue Services in Udumalpet. Six of the cases were from Tiruppur Corporation limits, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said in a tweet. Three women aged 42, 31 and 56 from Jeeva Street in Anupparpalayam in Corporation limits tested positive.
