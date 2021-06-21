Senior citizens seek priority in vaccination

An elderly couple wait in a queue outside a vaccination centre in Erode on Monday.

ERODE

21 June 2021 23:54 IST

With senior citizens being forced to wait in long queues for over 12 hours to receive tokens to get vaccinated, they urged the district administration to give priority for them in vaccination.

As on Monday morning, a total of 3,21,866 persons were vaccinated in the district while vaccination continued at 65 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and vaccination centres in rural areas and at the 10 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in the Corporation limits.

Since each centre is allotted 100 or 200 doses of vaccines every day and a token system is followed, people, including senior citizens, started to wait from 8 p.m. the previous day for the token.

“It is the worst thing that we are facing after the demonetisation crisis as we have to wait for over 10 to 12 hours to get the token,” said Nesaraj (67) of Veerappanchatiram. He said he and his wife were facing severe health issues and waiting in a queue was an arduous task.

With the district receiving less than 45,000 doses a week, vaccination camps are held only three or four days a week and people standing in line for over 10 to 12 hours is a common sight in most of the centres here.

“Since vaccine registration is not accepted at the centres, we are forced to stand in the line,” said P. Murugan (65) at Modakkurichi who feared that crowded vaccination centres might turn into a place for the spread of virus easily. He said he arrived at the centre at 2 a.m. and got vaccinated by 11 a.m.

Most of them said that the present token system caused only hardship and urged the administration to work out a system where one got vaccinated at a particular time without waiting for long hours.