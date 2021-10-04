Senior citizen wants property returned from his children

A 79-year-old man from Ponnamapet has urged the District Collector to take action against his children for abandoning him and taking away the family property.

In a petition to the Collector on Monday, A. M. Devaraj said that his three sons took away his properties based on unregistered will written in 2001. Mr .Devaraj alleged that his sons with the help of some revenue officials forged the documents and partitioned the property and did not provide for the medical, daily expenses. He charged that he has been undergoing treatment for cancer for the past few years and its expenses are not borne by his three sons.

He requested the district administration to take necessary legal action against his sons and government officials. He also sought necessary action under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act for getting back his property.