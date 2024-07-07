ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizen liaison officers of Coimbatore City Police in touch with 1,142 elders

Published - July 07, 2024 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Senior citizen liaison officers appointed by the Coimbatore City Police at each police station in the city have compiled a list of 1,142 elderly individuals, primarily those living alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, liaison officers from 20 law and order police stations in Coimbatore city have collected data on senior citizens and elderly couples residing alone. By the end of June, these officers had gathered details on 1,142 individuals.

Coimbatore City Police lend a helping hand to the elderly

The police reported that the liaison officers have personally visited 807 senior citizens so far, providing various forms of assistance. Additionally, information on the assistance given and actions taken for 574 senior citizens has been uploaded to Tamil Nadu police’s Kavalan SOS app.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May, police prevented an alleged land-grabbing incident reported by an 82-year-old woman from Seeranaickenpalayam through the relevant liaison officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reaching out to the elderly

In another incident, a liaison officer assisted a 66-year-old man who complained of mistreatment by his son. The police resolved the issue and provided various forms of help to the elderly man.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan praised the senior citizen liaison officers from the R.S. Puram, Variety Hall Road, Ukkadam, Thudiyalur, Selvapuram, Podanur, Kuniyamuthur, Karumbukadai, and Singanallur police stations for their work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US