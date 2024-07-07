GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior citizen liaison officers of Coimbatore City Police in touch with 1,142 elders

Published - July 07, 2024 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Senior citizen liaison officers appointed by the Coimbatore City Police at each police station in the city have compiled a list of 1,142 elderly individuals, primarily those living alone.

According to the police, liaison officers from 20 law and order police stations in Coimbatore city have collected data on senior citizens and elderly couples residing alone. By the end of June, these officers had gathered details on 1,142 individuals.

Coimbatore City Police lend a helping hand to the elderly

The police reported that the liaison officers have personally visited 807 senior citizens so far, providing various forms of assistance. Additionally, information on the assistance given and actions taken for 574 senior citizens has been uploaded to Tamil Nadu police’s Kavalan SOS app.

In May, police prevented an alleged land-grabbing incident reported by an 82-year-old woman from Seeranaickenpalayam through the relevant liaison officer.

Reaching out to the elderly

In another incident, a liaison officer assisted a 66-year-old man who complained of mistreatment by his son. The police resolved the issue and provided various forms of help to the elderly man.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan praised the senior citizen liaison officers from the R.S. Puram, Variety Hall Road, Ukkadam, Thudiyalur, Selvapuram, Podanur, Kuniyamuthur, Karumbukadai, and Singanallur police stations for their work.

