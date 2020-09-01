Senior citizen bludgeoned to death with cricket bat

Coimbatore

01 September 2020 23:14 IST

Sulur Police are on the lookout for a man who bludgeoned a 60-year-old man to death with a cricket bat on Avinashi Road near Neelambur on Monday morning. The police said that the incident was recorded in the surveillance camera of a private college in that area.

G. Kaliappan, a resident of Neelambur, was killed by an unknown person, who waited for the former on the highway, police said.

The incident happened at a spot between a star hotel and a private college. An unknown person came to the spot on a two-wheeler a little before 6 a.m. on Monday. Kaliappan passed him at 6 a.m., while walking towards Neelambur town. The man drew a cricket bat he kept in the two-wheeler and hit Kaliappan, a former employee of a foundry at Neelambur, from behind. The assailant then fled on the two-wheeler.

Kaliappan was admitted to a private hospital at Neelambur where he died around 4 a.m. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Sulur Police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the son of the deceased.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu formed four special teams for investigation. Sulur Inspector Sundara Pandian said efforts were on to trace the assailant.

Woman, daughter found dead

A 26-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were found dead in the house at Thalakarai near Negamam on Monday, said the police.

The deceased were identified as K. Thamaraiselvi and her daughter Yasavi.

Police suspect that the mother killed the child and then took her own life. They said that the woman called her mother on Monday evening and asked her to take care of the child. Her brother rushed to the house and found the front door locked from inside. He entered the house by removing the roof tiles and found his sister and daughter dead.

The Negamam police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the man.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling Sneha 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050.