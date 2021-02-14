Sengottaiyan’s statement condemnable: R.S.Bharathi

DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi said that the Education Minister’s statement on lack of NEET trainers in the State was condemnable.
Mr.Bharathi told presspersons here on Saturday that the people were aware that the announcement made by the Chief Minister on three-phase power supply for farm pump sets was only to deceive them.
He claimed that Opposition leader M.K.Stalin was the de facto Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and announcements made by Mr. Stalin were being implemented by the Chief Minister the next day.
Mr. Bharathi condemned Education Minister K.A.Sengottaiyan for saying that there were no trainers in the State to offer NEET coaching to students.
Tamil Nadu leads in education and it is shameful that the Minister made such a statement after being in power for 10 years, he said.
On the Centre’s announcement on Salem-Chennai green corridor project, Mr.Bharathi said that the DMK would take all legal measures to stop the project.
