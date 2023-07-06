‘Semmozhi Poonga’ works to begin soon: Coimbatore Corporation

July 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

The work for the first phase of the much-awaited Semmozhi Poonga on the jail grounds in the city is likely to begin by the end of July or in August, according to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap. The works are expected to be flagged off by Chief Minister M.K Stalin, he added.

The Poonga is to be set up phase-wise on the 165-acre Prison Grounds on Dr. Nanjappa Road.

The first phase would come up on 45 acres of the unused Coimbatore Central Prison land at an estimated cost of ₹170 crore. The tender for the park was opened on June 28 inviting bids for various works.

“Once the price bidding process is done, a Letter of Acceptance will be issued to firms and a bank guarantee has to be acquired. Following this, the work order will be issued — likely at the end of July or first week of August. Works are expected to be completed in 18 months after the order is issued,” the Commissioner said.

Installations

The gardens — herbal, stone with sculptures, gene research, heritage and one consisting of trees whose wood is used for making musical instruments called ‘Music Garden’ — are to be installed and maintained with the help of the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency, he said.

According to information shared by the Corporation, solar panels, installation of sculptures and procurement of small electric vehicles in the Gandhipuram area will cost an estimated ₹93.448 crore, and works to lay pipeline Coimbatore Municipal Waste Water Treatment Plant in Ukkadam to the park will be worth an estimated ₹7.83 crore.

A 1,000 sq.ft Semmozhi Park Multipurpose Convention Centre with adjustable seating arrangements in the Corporation’s Central Zone is to be erected at an estimated cost of ₹25.56 crore, as per the info.

The Commissioner said a multi-level car parking, a sewage treatment plant, water storage facilities, an experience centre, a cafeteria and an open-air theatre are on the cards.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited, a Public-Private Partnership registered under the provisions of the Companies Act, will be the fund manager of this project, Mr. Prathap said.