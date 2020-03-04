Seminar on UTS app for students

Coimbatore

04 March 2020 00:29 IST

The Salem Division of Southern Railway organised a seminar for college students on the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application here on Tuesday.

E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Salem Division, conducted the seminar at Kongunadu Arts and Science College, a release said. He explained the benefits of the UTS application to the students. Nearly 1,000 students who attended the seminar downloaded the application on their mobile phones, the release said.

An average of 3 % of total unreserved passengers are now using the application in Southern Railway for booking unreserved tickets. An initiative of the Indian Railways, the application allows users to recharge their Railway Wallet (R-Wallet) at any unreserved counters at stations or by using their credit/debit cards using the application. Recharge can also be done through www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in Users will also get a 5 % bonus upon recharging their R-Wallets, the release said.

