Seminar on organic farming held in Erode

A seminar on organic farming and webcast of Prime Ministers’ Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) was conducted at Gobichettipalayam here recently.

Organised by ICAR KVK MYRADA on Gobi Arts and Science College premises, former AIADMK Minister and Gobichettipalayam MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan presided over the function. Officials gave a special address on organic farming and its related schemes to farmers.

The Prime Minister’s speech on PM-KISAN was webcasted on the occasion.

G.R. Sakthivel, K. Mohanasundaran, Eswaramoorthi and C. Shanmugasundaram, farmers, shared their experiences on organic farming. As part of the programme, KVK organised exhibitions and displayed various organic value-added products from Farmer Producer Organisation, Agri-Entrepreneurs Service Center, Organic farming Entrepreneurs and Private Companies. Over 750 farmers, students and extension officials took part.