Seminar on agriculture to be held on July 16 in Coimbatore

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, will organise the fourth edition of Uzhave Thalai here on July 16.

A press release from the Chamber said the previous editions touched upon all aspects of farming with limited focus on specific topics. The format of the fourth edition is modified to provide insight on critical areas that impact the current farming scenario, timber trees, and perennial horticulture.

Organic farmer N. Mani Sundar said the event this year would focus on timber trees and perennial horticulture concepts.

The Chamber on Thursday started sale of tickets for the agriculture seminar. Former president of the Chamber Vanitha Mohan handed over the first ticket to V. Sundararaj, secretary and founder of Vanam India Foundation. He said such seminars created more awareness among trade and industry on benefits of agriculture.