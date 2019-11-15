Seminar highlights various schemes for MSMEs

A one-day seminar on ease of doing business for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and regarding various affiliated schemes under the government was organised here on Friday.

The seminar organised under the aegis of the District Industries Centre sought to highlight the various schemes offering financial support and subsidies for MSMEs. Earlier, the resource persons from the District Industries Centre spoke on the financial assistance granted to new enterprises under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and the New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS).

Earlier, a special handbook on quality certification for MSMEs and various schemes for subsidies for MSMEs was released by Collector Prabhakar.

According to the administration, subsidies to the tune of ₹12.38 crore was disbursed to 14 new entrepreneurs under various schemes.

The beneficiaries included M-sand manufacuring, garment manufacturing, sewing units, groceries and provisions stores, photo studios among others.

The seminar witnessed the participation of representatives of MSMEs and officials.

According to the administration, the objective was to highlight various schemes and subsidies available for new entrepreneurs with the promise of an enabling environment for small businesses. The Manager of the District Industries Centre Prasanna Balamurugan, and Lead Bank Manager Bhaskar were among the officials present.