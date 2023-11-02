Seminar, exhibition on agricultural product export development held in Salem

November 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Salem

A seminar and exhibition on agricultural product export development for farmers of three districts were held on Thursday.

The one-day events were held at a marriage hall at Neikarapatti, in which more than 250 farmers from Salem, Namakkal, and Erode districts participated.

Speaking at the seminar, Salem MP S.R. Parthiban said that it was conducted to explain the opportunities for farmers to export their produce. The agriculture products produced in these districts are getting a good response across the world.

Experts explained various topics like getting food licence, rules for export, issues to face in export, and insurance. Farmers were told to utilise their advice, Mr. Parthiban added.

Salem North MLA R. Rajendran said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is taking steps to improve the economic development of farmers and to explain the opportunities available for farmers from local level to global markets. Farmers may use modern technologies and earn more profit by exporting their produce.

From the three districts, turmeric, eggs, tapioca, chicken, and rice are exported. Turmeric from Erode is exported to Malaysia, America, Bangladesh, Germany, and Japan. Likewise, eggs from Namakkal are exported to Gulf countries; tapioca from Salem and Namakkal is exported to Australia, America, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, and Brazil; and mangoes are exported to Germany, Netherlands, and Europe. Similarly, corn is exported to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, Mr. Rajendran added.

Urging the farmers to utilise the export opportunities, Mr. Rajendran said that the Agri Business Department provides assistance to farmers to start a firm, bank accounts, pan cards, get export and import code numbers, select markets, send samples, and fix the price of the produce.