Coimbatore Corporation Ward 78: West Selvapuram (West Zone) Main areas: Sullivan Street, Muthuswamy Colony, Kurinji Garden, LIC Colony Road, Thirunagar, Perur Main Road Voters: Female - 8,090, Male - 8,985, Others - 0, Total - 17,075 Councillor: K. Sivasakthi (DMK) Contact number: 8925514078 Issues: Erratic waste management Infrastructure: Public toilets, urban primary health centre, Corporation school

:Residents and shop owners in West Selvapuram, which comprises Ward 78, have voiced increasing concern about the persistent issue of road encroachments caused by two-wheelers and street vendors.

Parking of vehicles on walkways and shop entrances significantly obstructs public movement, prompting local stakeholders to call for immediate action in the densely packed area, characterised by narrow commercial streets interwoven with residential zones.

C. S. Jeevananda, a long-time resident of Selvapuram who also operates a business on Sullivan Street, voiced his frustration, saying, “My shop entrance is constantly blocked by improperly parked two-wheelers. This disrupts traffic flow, especially during rush hours, making my shop inaccessible. Officials either ignore our complaints or promise action that never materialises.”

Other shop owners share similar grievances. Priya, who runs a grocery store in Muthuswamy Colony, remarked, “The constant parking of two-wheelers right in front of my shop has significantly reduced foot traffic and sales. It is even difficult for me to cross the road as the vehicles create a barrier.”

Residents have also highlighted issues with the erratic waste collection system. While door-to-door waste collection begins at 7 a.m., residents report that some parts of the ward do not have their waste collected until around 11 a.m.

A sanitation worker acknowledged the challenges, stating, “We strive to cover the entire ward by 9 a.m., but due to manpower shortage – with only 12 workers serving a population of over 15,000 – it is a daunting task.”

Despite efforts to contact Ward Councillor K. Sivasakthi (DMK) for comment, there was no response.

However, a senior official from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) stated that measures are being taken to improve waste collection. “Bins and equipment are being distributed to aid workers, and we are prepared to allocate additional resources based on area-specific complaints,” the official said.

As discussions between residents, shop owners, and local authorities continue, the community remains hopeful of tangible solutions that will enhance the neighbourhood’s liveability and ease the daily struggles faced by its residents and businesses alike.